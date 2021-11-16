Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 479,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

RAD stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $760.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

