Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.51 Million Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,510 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NESR stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.77. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

