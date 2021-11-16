Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.61 Million Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 704.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 601,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,591 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of Evolus worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 302.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 114,360 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 36.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth $2,122,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 82.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 220,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $394.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $17.38.

EOLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

In related news, Director Vikram Malik sold 11,962 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $125,601.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and have sold 2,635,514 shares worth $25,088,461. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

