Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.50 Million Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1,337.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the first quarter worth about $520,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 182.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 11.6% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at $978,708.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $701,905. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Tennant has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.27.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

