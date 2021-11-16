Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 38,064 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,064 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZZ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AZZ by 37.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AZZ by 2,880.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AZZ during the first quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.40. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

