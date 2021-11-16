Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 84,931 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,665,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,931 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 729,849 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,692,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 156,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,503,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 371,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

