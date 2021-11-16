Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the October 14th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,186,000 after purchasing an additional 492,850 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $10,958,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 791,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 142,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 406,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,633 shares during the period.

Shares of NRK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,340. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

