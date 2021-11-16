NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to C$8.25

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$8.25 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUVSF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Shares of NUVSF opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

