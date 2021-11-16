NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at KeyCorp

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.84.

NXPI opened at $215.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.61. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $147.07 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,723 shares of company stock worth $35,219,787 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,232,444,000 after acquiring an additional 197,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $903,435,000 after acquiring an additional 335,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

