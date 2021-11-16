O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Tesla by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 407 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $744.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,013.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $889.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $738.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $404.09 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 327.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

