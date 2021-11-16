O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 69 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 204.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $20,155,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,987.76 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,020.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,847.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,678.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,930 shares of company stock worth $533,966,251. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

