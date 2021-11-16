O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Paychex by 2.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex stock opened at $124.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

