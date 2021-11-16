Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) PT Lowered to $44.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OSH. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.88.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $780,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $2,380,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 668,910 shares of company stock valued at $30,280,695. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 284.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 332.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at about $13,664,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.