Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of OII remained flat at $$12.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 609,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,056. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 3.30. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

