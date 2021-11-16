Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $8.30 on Friday. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $2,603,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 806,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,060,832. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ocugen by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ocugen by 68.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ocugen by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 51,013 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ocugen by 25.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

