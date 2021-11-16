Olivier Pomel Sells 145,472 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total transaction of $27,767,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $35,397,701.76.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total transaction of $15,762,254.88.

On Monday, September 27th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $15,437,124.96.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $14,953,794.24.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $251,683.64.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $191.00 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,364.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.44.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

