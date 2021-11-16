Olympia Financial Group Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

OLY opened at C$48.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.55. Olympia Financial Group has a twelve month low of C$37.55 and a twelve month high of C$54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$116.67 million and a P/E ratio of 16.50.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

