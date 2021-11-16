Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Kapila K. Anand Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE OHI opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Amundi purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 734,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

