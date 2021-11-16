OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s (OMVKY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $60.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $64.58.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

