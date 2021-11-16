ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.92

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.92 and last traded at $61.61, with a volume of 249510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

