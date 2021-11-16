Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Critical Survey

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Datatec alerts:

This table compares Datatec and Onex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datatec N/A N/A N/A Onex 73.67% 23.02% 18.96%

0.7% of Onex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Datatec has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onex has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Datatec and Onex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datatec 0 0 0 0 N/A Onex 0 1 4 0 2.80

Onex has a consensus price target of $114.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.33%. Given Onex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Onex is more favorable than Datatec.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datatec and Onex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datatec $4.11 billion 0.10 $2.60 million N/A N/A Onex $1.14 billion 5.94 $730.00 million $18.44 4.09

Onex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Datatec.

Summary

Onex beats Datatec on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center solutions, and channel services. It offers solutions through a network of service providers, systems integrators, and specialty resellers under the Westcon and Comstor brands. The Logicalis segment provides ICT infrastructure solutions and services with a focus on data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernization. The Corporate, Consulting, and Financial Services segment provides strategic, trusted advisory, modeling, and market intelligence services to the telecoms, media, and technology industries, as well as finance leasing services. Datatec Limited was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Sandown, South Africa.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms. The company was founded by Gerald W. Schwartz on December 30, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.