Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz Sells 10,400 Shares of Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $286,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Aaron Coblentz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $213,231.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $51,969.00.

OPRT stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $735.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 36.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

