Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for MarketWise in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the newsletter publisher will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

MKTW has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of MKTW opened at $7.60 on Monday. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $8,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $8,260,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $778,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

