Oppenheimer Comments on WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WHF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.36 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $355.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at $461,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.04%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

