Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Sally Beauty in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

NYSE:SBH opened at $20.34 on Monday. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

