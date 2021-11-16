Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 73.34% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of Orbital Energy Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 40,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. Orbital Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $154.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orbital Energy Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Orbital Energy Group worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

OEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.