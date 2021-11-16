Orbitcoin Price Tops $0.31 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,318.94 or 0.98799368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00048341 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $207.71 or 0.00340225 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.73 or 0.00522057 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.08 or 0.00178672 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008690 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001528 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.