Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $221.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

