Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.73. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,596,000 after purchasing an additional 731,827 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,868,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,291,000 after purchasing an additional 342,358 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.5% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,127,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,403,000 after acquiring an additional 317,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,126,000 after purchasing an additional 117,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.