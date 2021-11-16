Otis Worldwide Co. (OTIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Otis Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of OTIS opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

