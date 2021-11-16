Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.79. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 232.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,863,000 after buying an additional 1,180,776 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.
Outfront Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
