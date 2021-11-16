Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.79. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 232.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,863,000 after buying an additional 1,180,776 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.