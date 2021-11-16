OWNDATA Price Reaches $0.0001 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $597,423.51 and approximately $17.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.95 or 0.00423321 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001025 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.26 or 0.01077863 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

