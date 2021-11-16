Oxygen (OXY) Market Capitalization Tops $131.22 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00003445 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $131.22 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,992,692 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

