Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of PCFBY stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

