Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Update

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PACV stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 177,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,217. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. Pacific Ventures Group has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.18.

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc operates as investment group which concentrates on consumer products in the food, beverage and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

