Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.29. 378,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,415,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $191.35 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

