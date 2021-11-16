Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $50,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,768,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,964,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 178,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.65. The company had a trading volume of 112,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,792,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $610.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.