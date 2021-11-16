Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after buying an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 519.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,260,000 after buying an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $928,750,000 after buying an additional 698,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.12.

NVDA traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $303.05. The company had a trading volume of 393,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,847,238. The company has a market cap of $755.20 billion, a PE ratio of 107.04, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $323.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.