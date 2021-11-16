Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.90. 67,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898,815. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.96, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.