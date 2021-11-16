Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 50 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in FedEx by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.76. 23,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,662. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.91. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

