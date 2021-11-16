Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $92.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43,136 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

