Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ PALI traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. 4,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,225. Palisade Bio has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.69.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palisade Bio stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Palisade Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.
Palisade Bio Company Profile
Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.
See Also: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.