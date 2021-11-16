Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PALI traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. 4,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,225. Palisade Bio has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.69.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In other Palisade Bio news, CFO John David Finley bought 10,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 25,857 shares of company stock worth $68,484 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palisade Bio stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Palisade Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.