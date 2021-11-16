Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $560.00 to $590.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $527.19 and last traded at $518.13, with a volume of 2176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $518.06.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.72.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,533,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $4,042,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of -100.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

