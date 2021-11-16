Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

