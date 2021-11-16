Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 1,651.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 115,170 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 330,279 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $8,187,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $7,516,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UA opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

