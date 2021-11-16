Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 18,005 NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewAge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewAge by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of NewAge by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NewAge by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. NewAge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.21.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

NBEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

