Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,422 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Archrock were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 457.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archrock alerts:

AROC opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 322.24%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.