Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 55,587 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,587 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Enel Chile by 107.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,111,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,300 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Enel Chile by 23.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,898,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,365 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enel Chile during the second quarter valued at about $4,345,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enel Chile by 28.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,475,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 773,166 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enel Chile by 85,429.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 730,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

NYSE ENIC opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.87. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.