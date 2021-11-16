Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 55,587 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,587 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Enel Chile by 107.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,111,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,300 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Enel Chile by 23.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,898,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,365 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enel Chile during the second quarter valued at about $4,345,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enel Chile by 28.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,475,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 773,166 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enel Chile by 85,429.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 730,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ENIC opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.87. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.49.
Enel Chile Company Profile
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.