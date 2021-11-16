Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $135,000 Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 731,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 96.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 401,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Titan International by 205.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 367,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 327,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of TWI opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.88 million, a P/E ratio of 103.38 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.54. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.