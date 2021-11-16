Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

PZZA has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Papa John’s International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.60.

PZZA stock opened at $130.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

